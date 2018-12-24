Jacques GreeneCanadian house DJ/producer
Jacques Greene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0344l70.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a64a323b-4df9-48b5-a277-4cfc3f30a34f
Jacques Greene Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacques Greene is the artist name of Philippe Aubin-Dionne. He has produced for vocalists Katy B, Tinashe and How to Dress Well, and has remixed Radiohead, Autre Ne Veut, Shlohmo, and many others. Jacques Greene has expanded his collaborations to include fashion with cult Canadian designer Rad Hourani and art institutions including London's Tate Modern. Jacques Greene released his debut album, Feel Infinite in 2017 on LuckyMe.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jacques Greene Tracks
Sort by
Another Girl
Jacques Greene
Another Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344l70.jpglink
Another Girl
Last played on
Avatar Beach
Jacques Greene
Avatar Beach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344l70.jpglink
Avatar Beach
Last played on
Nordschleife
Jacques Greene
Nordschleife
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344l70.jpglink
Nordschleife
Last played on
Song For You (Jacques Greene Remix)
Rhye
Song For You (Jacques Greene Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344l70.jpglink
Song For You (Jacques Greene Remix)
Last played on
Sex With Me
Rihanna
Sex With Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yml8x.jpglink
Sex With Me
Last played on
To Say
Jacques Greene
To Say
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344l70.jpglink
To Say
Last played on
You See All My Light
Jacques Greene
You See All My Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344l70.jpglink
You See All My Light
Last played on
Feel Infinite (Bwana's I Feel Alive in 95 Remix)
Jacques Greene
Feel Infinite (Bwana's I Feel Alive in 95 Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344l70.jpglink
Feel Infinite (Bwana's I Feel Alive in 95 Remix)
Last played on
You See All My Light
Jacques Greene
You See All My Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344l70.jpglink
You See All My Light
Remix Artist
Last played on
No Excuse (Fort Romeau Remix)
Jacques Greene
No Excuse (Fort Romeau Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344l70.jpglink
No Excuse (Fort Romeau Remix)
Last played on
Like Water (Jacques Greene Remix)
Flume
Like Water (Jacques Greene Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03g8fbr.jpglink
Like Water (Jacques Greene Remix)
Last played on
Dundas Collapse
Jacques Greene
Dundas Collapse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344l70.jpglink
Dundas Collapse
Last played on
Real Time
Jacques Greene
Real Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344l70.jpglink
Real Time
Last played on
Afterglow
Jacques Greene
Afterglow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344l70.jpglink
Afterglow
Last played on
Afterglow (Radio Edit)
Jacques Greene
Afterglow (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344l70.jpglink
Afterglow (Radio Edit)
Last played on
No Excuse (Yung Gud Remix)
Jacques Greene
No Excuse (Yung Gud Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344l70.jpglink
No Excuse (Yung Gud Remix)
Last played on
You Can't Deny
Jacques Greene
You Can't Deny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344l70.jpglink
You Can't Deny
Last played on
Body Party (Jacques Greene Remix)
Ciara
Body Party (Jacques Greene Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdlt.jpglink
Body Party (Jacques Greene Remix)
Last played on
No Excuse (Yung Gud Remix)
Jacques Greene
No Excuse (Yung Gud Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344l70.jpglink
1 4 Me
Jacques Greene
1 4 Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0344l70.jpglink
1 4 Me
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jacques Greene
Jacques Greene Links
Back to artist