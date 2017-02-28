Franco CaraccioloBorn 29 March 1920. Died 28 September 1999
Franco Caracciolo
1920-03-29
Franco Caracciolo Biography (Wikipedia)
Franco Caracciolo (29 March 1920 – 28 September 1999) was an Italian conductor.
Franco Caracciolo Tracks
Sancta mater, istud agas from Stabat Mater
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Orchestra
Last played on
