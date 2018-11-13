Ken Kolodner
Ken Kolodner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a647b557-1976-4913-afb7-7e6338746b0a
Ken Kolodner Tracks
Sort by
Nova Scotia January; Waltz from Cape Breton
Chris Norman
Nova Scotia January; Waltz from Cape Breton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nova Scotia January; Waltz from Cape Breton
Ensemble
Last played on
The Athole Highlanders
Traditional Scottish, Helicon, Chris Norman, Ken Kolodner & Robin Bullock
The Athole Highlanders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Athole Highlanders
Performer
Last played on
Ken Kolodner Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist