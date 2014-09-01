Roland BüchnerBorn 16 February 1954
Roland Büchner
Roland Büchner Biography (Wikipedia)
Roland Büchner (born 16 February 1954) is a German church musician and conductor. He has been the director (Domkapellmeister [de]) at the Regensburg Cathedral, conducting the boys' choir Regensburger Domspatzen.
Roland Büchner Tracks
Cantata no. 11 BWV.11 (Lobet Gott in seinen Reichen) (Ascension oratorio)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 11 BWV.11 (Lobet Gott in seinen Reichen) (Ascension oratorio)
Cantata no. 11 BWV.11 (Lobet Gott in seinen Reichen) (Ascension oratorio)
