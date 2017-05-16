The Listening PoolFormed 1989. Disbanded 1996
The Listening Pool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6423753-c2fc-4742-88bd-f39f29bc4a04
The Listening Pool Biography (Wikipedia)
The Listening Pool was an English band, founded by three former members of Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD), after the original-lineup split in 1989. It was composed of Paul Humphreys, Malcolm Holmes and Martin Cooper.
The group released one album, Still Life (1994).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Listening Pool Tracks
Sort by
Oil For The Lamps of China
The Listening Pool
Oil For The Lamps of China
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oil For The Lamps of China
Last played on
The Listening Pool Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist