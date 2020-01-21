Laci BoldemannBorn 24 April 1921. Died 18 August 1969
Laci Boldemann Biography (Wikipedia)
Laci Boldemann (24 April 1921, in Helsinki – 18 August 1969, in Munich) was a Swedish composer of German and Finnish descent.
Little Spanish Suite
