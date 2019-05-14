Ivan Yevstafyevich KhandoshkinBorn 1747. Died March 1804
1747
Ivan Yevstafyevich Khandoshkin (Russian: Иван Евстафьевич Хандошкин, Ukrainian: Іван Остапович Хандошко) (1747 – 29 or 30 March 1804) was a Russian Empire violinist and composer of Ukrainian Cossack origin. He has been described as "the finest Russian violinist of the eighteenth century".
Along the bridge, this bridge
Along the bridge, this bridge
Last played on
