James Elliott
1976-12-20
James Elliott (born December 20, 1976) is an American electronic musician, usually releasing solo material under the alias Ateleia. The name comes from Ateleia, a legume or from ancient Greek meaning tax-free. The music is electronic psychedelic minimalism.
Elliott was the co-founder (along with David Daniell) of the record label Antiopic. He was a former member of New York-based bands School of Seven Bells and Bear in Heaven, playing bass guitar and computer in both bands. Elliott is currently a member of the band Test House.
