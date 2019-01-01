Fairfield Parlour
Fairfield Parlour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a63bba6a-4a02-440c-8453-4c3732cabd59
Fairfield Parlour Biography (Wikipedia)
Kaleidoscope are an English psychedelic rock band from London that originally were active between 1967 and 1970. The band's songs combined the elements of psychedelia with lyrics. The band were also known at various times as The Sidekicks, The Key, I Luv Wight and Fairfield Parlour.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fairfield Parlour Tracks
Sort by
Fairfield Parlour Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist