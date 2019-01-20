London Community Gospel Choir
1982
Biography (Wikipedia)
The London Community Gospel Choir is a gospel choir located in the United Kingdom.
London Community Gospel Choir Performances & Interviews
The London Community Gospel Choir performs 'Fear Not' in this exclusive extra from the recording of Gospel Christmas
Beverley Knight and Gregory Porter introduce a feast of uplifting festive gospel music.
The London Community Gospel Choir performs 'Fear Not' in this exclusive extra from the recording of Gospel Christmas
Tracks
Glory Glory Hallelujah
London Community Gospel Choir
Glory Glory Hallelujah
Glory Glory Hallelujah
One
London Community Gospel Choir
One
One
One
I Could Sing Of Your Love Forever
London Community Gospel Choir
I Could Sing Of Your Love Forever
Down In The River To Pray
London Community Gospel Choir
Down In The River To Pray
Down In The River To Pray
Blessed Be Your Name
Matt Redman
Blessed Be Your Name
Blessed Be Your Name
Love's Not Just For Christmas
London Community Gospel Choir
Love's Not Just For Christmas
O Come All Ye Faithful (Radio 2 Session, 20 DEC 2018)
London Community Gospel Choir
O Come All Ye Faithful (Radio 2 Session, 20 DEC 2018)
Joy To The World (Radio 2 Session, 20 DEC 2018)
London Community Gospel Choir
Joy To The World (Radio 2 Session, 20 DEC 2018)
Now That We Found Love
London Community Gospel Choir
Now That We Found Love
Now That We Found Love
What A Friend We Have In Jesus
London Community Gospel Choir
What A Friend We Have In Jesus
What A Friend We Have In Jesus
Upcoming Events
22
Apr
2019
London Community Gospel Choir
The Jazz Cafe, London, UK
Past BBC Events
1 Sep 2016
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Gospel Music Night
The Mermaid, London
The Mermaid, London
2016-09-01T06:16:29
1
Sep
2016
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Gospel Music Night
The Mermaid, London
Proms 2016: Prom 6: Gospel Prom
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-19T06:16:29
19
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 6: Gospel Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 7: Gospel Prom
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-16T06:16:29
16
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 7: Gospel Prom
Royal Albert Hall
20 Aug 1998
Proms 1998: Prom 43 - Protest songs, African folk songs, Reggae and Gospel music
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-20T06:16:29
20
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 43 - Protest songs, African folk songs, Reggae and Gospel music
Royal Albert Hall
