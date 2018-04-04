Robert HughesConductor. Born 1933
Robert Hughes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1933
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6392fdc-cc4c-4eb9-be4c-def35fd6f216
Robert Hughes Tracks
Sort by
Essay II
Robert Hughes
Essay II
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qx3j.jpglink
Essay II
Last played on
Suite for violin, piano and small orchestra (3rd, 4th and 5th mvts)
Lou Harrison
Suite for violin, piano and small orchestra (3rd, 4th and 5th mvts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gmp14.jpglink
Suite for violin, piano and small orchestra (3rd, 4th and 5th mvts)
Last played on
Back to artist