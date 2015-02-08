Lisa DavisActress. Born 20 April 1936
Lisa Davis
Lisa Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa Davis (born 20 April 1936), also known as Lisa Davis Waltz, is an English and American former child and adult actress who appeared in her first role at the age of 13 in the film The Man from Yesterday (1949). Her elder sister was big band singer Beryl Davis.
Lisa Davis Tracks
Cruella De Vil
