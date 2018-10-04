Graham PeelBorn 9 August 1877. Died 16 October 1937
Graham Peel
1877-08-09
Graham Peel Biography (Wikipedia)
Graham Peel (1877—1937) was an English composer.
Peel wrote more than 100 songs, many of them settings of A. E. Housman.
In Summertime on Bredon
Graham Peel
In summertime on Bredon
Graham Peel
In summertime in Bredon
Graham Peel
In summertime on Bredon
Graham Peel
The early morning
Graham Peel
