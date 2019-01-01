Elephant KashimashiFormed 1981
Elephant Kashimashi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a634953a-e8fa-4879-8b1c-26024b3d3cb6
Elephant Kashimashi Biography (Wikipedia)
Elephant Kashimashi (エレファントカシマシ) is a rock band from Japan. Their work can be divided into two major stylistic periods: the "Epic Sony years" (1988–1994, the albums Elephant Kashimashi through Tokyo No Sora) and the "Pony Canyon & Faithful, EMI Music, Universal Music years" (1996–present, the album Kokoro Ni Hana Wo onward). A major change in songwriting, production, and general playing style (especially Miyamoto's vocals) occurred along with this label switch.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Elephant Kashimashi Tracks
Sort by
Elephant Kashimashi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist