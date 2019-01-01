Elephant Kashimashi (エレファントカシマシ) is a rock band from Japan. Their work can be divided into two major stylistic periods: the "Epic Sony years" (1988–1994, the albums Elephant Kashimashi through Tokyo No Sora) and the "Pony Canyon & Faithful, EMI Music, Universal Music years" (1996–present, the album Kokoro Ni Hana Wo onward). A major change in songwriting, production, and general playing style (especially Miyamoto's vocals) occurred along with this label switch.