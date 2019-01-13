Jeff Beck GroupFormed 1967. Disbanded 1972
Jeff Beck Group
1967
Jeff Beck Group Biography (Wikipedia)
The Jeff Beck Group was an English rock band formed in London in January 1967 by former Yardbirds guitarist Jeff Beck. Their innovative approach to heavy-sounding blues and rhythm and blues was a major influence on popular music.
I Ain't Superstitious
Goo Goo Barabajagal (Love Is Hot)
New Ways Train Train
Let Me Love You (Paris Theatre, 29 Jun 1972)
Definitely Maybe (Paris Theatre, 29 Jun 1972)
Going Down (Paris Theatre, 29 Jun 1972)
Ice Cream Cake (Paris Theatre, 29 Jun 1972)
Plynth
Let Me Love You
Jailhouse Rock
Shapes of Things
New Ways - Paris Theatre 1972
