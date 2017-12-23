Chantae Cann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6320790-d30f-4106-999f-1f92904db4ac
Chantae Cann Tracks
Sort by
Happy Song
Chantae Cann
Happy Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy Song
Last played on
Sol Glo (feat. Tank Ball)
Chantae Cann
Sol Glo (feat. Tank Ball)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sol Glo (feat. Tank Ball)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Soul Glo (feat. Tarriona 'Tank' Ball)
Chantae Cann
Soul Glo (feat. Tarriona 'Tank' Ball)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul Glo (feat. Tarriona 'Tank' Ball)
Last played on
Back Together Again
Tony Momrelle
Back Together Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031h51r.jpglink
Back Together Again
Last played on
Da Da N'Da (feat. Snarky Puppy)
Chantae Cann
Da Da N'Da (feat. Snarky Puppy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s5c5r.jpglink
Da Da N'Da (feat. Snarky Puppy)
Last played on
Free Your Dreams (The Westwindz Re-Werc)
Chantae Cann
Free Your Dreams (The Westwindz Re-Werc)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Free Your Dreams (The Westwindz Re-Werc)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Upcoming Events
1
Jun
2019
Chantae Cann
PizzaExpress Live, Birmingham, UK
Back to artist