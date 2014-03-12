Francesco GaspariniBorn 19 March 1661. Died 22 February 1727
Francesco Gasparini
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1661-03-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a630bb61-a93c-48e0-988c-4df2991d3daa
Francesco Gasparini Biography (Wikipedia)
Francesco Gasparini (19 March 1661 – 22 March 1727) was an Italian Baroque composer and teacher whose works were performed throughout Italy, and also on occasion in Germany and England.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Francesco Gasparini Tracks
Sort by
Forte e lieto a morte andrei (Il Bajazet) (feat. Ian Bostridge, The English Concert & Bernard Labadie)
Francesco Gasparini
Forte e lieto a morte andrei (Il Bajazet) (feat. Ian Bostridge, The English Concert & Bernard Labadie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yz5.jpglink
Forte e lieto a morte andrei (Il Bajazet) (feat. Ian Bostridge, The English Concert & Bernard Labadie)
Last played on
Meco parte il mio dolore (from Venere e Adone)
Francesco Gasparini
Meco parte il mio dolore (from Venere e Adone)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meco parte il mio dolore (from Venere e Adone)
Performer
Last played on
'La pieta cheancor non trova' from 'Ecco, che alfin ritorno'
Francesco Gasparini
'La pieta cheancor non trova' from 'Ecco, che alfin ritorno'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
'La pieta cheancor non trova' from 'Ecco, che alfin ritorno'
Last played on
Destati, Lidia mia
Francesco Gasparini
Destati, Lidia mia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Destati, Lidia mia
Last played on
A voi, piante innocenti
Francesco Gasparini
A voi, piante innocenti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A voi, piante innocenti
Last played on
Francesco Gasparini Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist