The Contortionist is an American progressive metal band from Indianapolis, Indiana. Formed in 2007, the band consists of guitarists Robby Baca and Cameron Maynard, drummer Joey Baca, vocalist Mike Lessard, bassist Jordan Eberhardt, and keyboardist Eric Guenther. They have released four studio albums and three EPs. The band signed with E1 and Good Fight Music in early 2010 . The Contortionist has toured with many bands including The Acacia Strain, Animals as Leaders, Monuments, Protest the Hero, Born of Osiris, Periphery, War of Ages, Hatebreed, Between the Buried and Me, All Shall Perish, Veil of Maya, After the Burial, Within the Ruins, Revocation, Dance Gavin Dance, Reflections, Intervals, and TesseracT as well as Nothing More.