Lolawolf (styled as LOLAWOLF) is an American R&B and electropop duo, formed by actress and singer Zoë Kravitz and drummer and producer Jimmy Giannopoulos, based in Brooklyn, New York City. The band released the self-titled EP, Lolawolf in February 2014, a full-length album titled Calm Down in October 2014 followed by EP Every Fuckin Day in June 2015.
