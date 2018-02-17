SkinUK rock band. Formed 1992. Disbanded 2010
Skin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a62e8eab-535a-48db-a4c1-93aca98f99a4
Skin Biography (Wikipedia)
Skin were a UK hard rock band active during the 1990s who reformed in 2009, only to disband again in 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Skin Performances & Interviews
Skin Tracks
Sort by
Someone Like You (Carl Craig Remix)
Nicole Moudaber
Someone Like You (Carl Craig Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yt23n.jpglink
Someone Like You (Carl Craig Remix)
Last played on
Raised On Radio
Skin
Raised On Radio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raised On Radio
Last played on
Don't Talk to Me I'm Dancin' (Jamie Jones Remix) (feat. Zebra Katz)
Nicole Moudaber
Don't Talk to Me I'm Dancin' (Jamie Jones Remix) (feat. Zebra Katz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yt23n.jpglink
Don't Talk to Me I'm Dancin' (Jamie Jones Remix) (feat. Zebra Katz)
Last played on
You Like This
Nicole Moudaber
You Like This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05yt23n.jpglink
You Like This
Last played on
Wings of an Angel
Skin
Wings of an Angel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wings of an Angel
Last played on
Skin Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist