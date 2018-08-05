Lars Johan WerleBorn 23 June 1926. Died 3 August 2001
Lars Johan Werle
1926-06-23
Lars Johan Werle Biography (Wikipedia)
Lars Johan Werle (23 June 1926 – 3 August 2001) was a Swedish modernist composer.
Lars Johan Werle Tracks
Sonetto 292 (Sonnet 292 - Petrarch)
Lars Johan Werle
Sonetto 292 (Sonnet 292 - Petrarch)
Sonetto 292 (Sonnet 292 - Petrarch)
Persona (1966)
Lars Johan Werle
Persona (1966)
Persona (1966)
Lars Johan Werle Links
