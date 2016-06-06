The Rise was a five piece band from Austin, Texas, Their sound is a combination of metalcore, hardcore techno, post-hardcore and metal. The band is currently signed to ReIgnition Recordings and their latest album, Reclamation Process, was released on as a free album for subscribers of Law Of Inertia, the rock mag product of Cory Killduff. on May 31, 2005. They toured constantly in 2001-2004, and from their inclusion on the Hellfest 2002 compilation DVD.