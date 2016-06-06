The RiseFormed 2001. Disbanded 2005
The Rise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a6296c7e-259d-47c0-9ded-96dfd90fed8d
The Rise Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rise was a five piece band from Austin, Texas, Their sound is a combination of metalcore, hardcore techno, post-hardcore and metal. The band is currently signed to ReIgnition Recordings and their latest album, Reclamation Process, was released on as a free album for subscribers of Law Of Inertia, the rock mag product of Cory Killduff. on May 31, 2005. They toured constantly in 2001-2004, and from their inclusion on the Hellfest 2002 compilation DVD.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Rise Tracks
Sort by
You & I (Hardsoul & Dennis Quin Remix) (feat. The Rise)
Hardsoul & Ill
You & I (Hardsoul & Dennis Quin Remix) (feat. The Rise)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047198q.jpglink
You & I (Hardsoul & Dennis Quin Remix) (feat. The Rise)
Last played on
Sirens
The Rise
Sirens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sirens
Last played on
Say You Love Me
The Rise
Say You Love Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Say You Love Me
Hey Girl
The Rise
Hey Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey Girl
Can I Open My Eyes
The Rise
Can I Open My Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can I Open My Eyes
The Rise Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist