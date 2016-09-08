Of Norway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a62800c8-6417-4f89-8649-a9baf9fec294
Of Norway Tracks
Sort by
Spirit Lights
Of Norway
Spirit Lights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc0ry.jpglink
Spirit Lights
Last played on
Its You (Eric Volta Remix)
Of Norway
Its You (Eric Volta Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Its You (Eric Volta Remix)
Performer
Last played on
It's You (The Drifter Remix)
Of Norway
It's You (The Drifter Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
City Lights (Lehar Remix)
Of Norway
City Lights (Lehar Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spirit Lights (Adriatique Remix)
Of Norway
Spirit Lights (Adriatique Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spirit Lights (Adriatique Remix)
Last played on
Heart & Soul
Of Norway
Heart & Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heart & Soul
Last played on
Spirit Lights (feat. Linnea Dale)
Of Norway
Spirit Lights (feat. Linnea Dale)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spirit Lights
Of Norway
Spirit Lights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spirit Lights
Performer
Last played on
Of Norway - For Ava
Of Norway
Of Norway - For Ava
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Of Norway - For Ava
Last played on
Of Norway Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist