Hedwig's Theme
John Williams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Pirates of Caribbean: The Curse of The Black Pearl
Hans Zimmer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04zp7b5.jpglink
The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes (1970) - Main Titles; 221B Baker Street
Miklós Rózsa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br17m.jpglink
They Might Be Giants (1971) - The Game's Afoot
John Barry, Ken Thorne, City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra & Nic Raine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Attack on the Castle (The Vikings - film score)
Mario Nascimbene
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Robin and Marian (1976) - The Ride To Sherwood; John Bursts In / The End
John Barry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hc8hk.jpglink
The Battle
City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Devil Rides Out (1968) - The Power of Evil
James Bernard, City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra & Nic Raine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Police Squad
Nic Raine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Les Choristes - In Memoriam
Nic Raine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pirates of the Caribbean Main Theme
Hans Zimmer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04zp7b5.jpglink
To Thornfield (Jane Eyre)
John Williams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Restoration (Jane Eyre)
John Williams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Concerning Hobbits
City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06szql3.jpglink
Main theme from 'Jaws'
John Williams, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Nic Raine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x89.jpglink
The Taming of the Shrew (Overture)
Nino Rota
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br598.jpglink
Jaws (main theme)
John Williams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Close Encounters of the Third Kind - The conversation
John Williams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Starship Troopers (1997): Bugs!
Basil Poledouris
The Valley of the Gwangi (1969): Suite
Alan Silvestri
The Seventh Voyage of Sinbad (2001): Overture
Alan Silvestri
The Mummy Returns (2001): Main Theme
Alan Silvestri
Dial M for Murder (1954): Suite
Dimitri Tiomkin
Chinon-Eleanor's Arrival (The Lion in Winter)
John Barry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hc8hk.jpglink
Godfathers Waltz
City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Worlds Collide (1951): Prelude
Leith Stevens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The High and the Mighty (1954): Title Theme
Dimitri Tiomkin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dynasty (Theme)
Nic Raine, City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dr No (1962) - 007 Theme
Monty Norman, Prague City Philharmonic Orchestra & Nic Raine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Battle Beyond The Stars (1980): Theme
James Horner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hv3ht.jpglink
Zulu (1964) - First Zulu Appearance And Assault / Men of Harlech
John Barry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hc8hk.jpglink
Alien (1979) - The Nostromo/End Title
Jerry Goldsmith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raise The Titanic - Main Title
Nic Raine
The Imperial March (From the Empire Strikes Back)
John Williams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
A Grand Day Out (1989) Theme and Chase
Julian Nott
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x89.jpglink
"The Deep" (1977) "Main Theme"
John Barry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hc8hk.jpglink
Paths of Glory (1957) - On Patrol
Gerald Fried
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
