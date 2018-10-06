Ian WatsonConductor and keyboardist
Ian Watson
Ian Watson Tracks
Sonata in F major, 'Spring': I. Allegro
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Sonata for Fortepiano and Violin No. 2 in A major Op. 12; Allegro vivace
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Violin sonata no.5 in F major, Op. 24 'Spring' (1st mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
The Revenge of Miguel Cotto: V. Ban
Philip Venables, Graham Lee, Ian Watson, Ashot Sarkissjan, Ciaran McCabe, James Widden, Lee Boorer, Simon Baker, Matthew West, Oliver Lowe, Richard Baker, Leigh Melrose & Dario Dugandzic
Composer
Last played on
The Revenge of Miguel Cotto: IV. They Are Not Like Us
Philip Venables, Graham Lee, Ian Watson, Ashot Sarkissjan, Ciaran McCabe, James Widden, Lee Boorer, Simon Baker, Matthew West, Oliver Lowe, Richard Baker, Leigh Melrose & Dario Dugandzic
Composer
Last played on
Sonata No. 7 in C Minor for Fortepiano and Violin - II. Adagio cantabile
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Chi il bel sogno di Doretta (La rondine)
Giacomo Puccini
Last played on
Sonata for fortepiano and violin No 6 in A major, Op 30 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Epistle Sonata in C major, K.336
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Last played on
Mass in C major H.22.5 (Missa Cellensis (St.Cecilia mass))
Ian Watson
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 37 - Choral Day
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-15T05:33:12
15
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 37 - Choral Day
Royal Albert Hall
