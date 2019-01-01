Giovanni Maria BononciniBorn 23 September 1642. Died 18 November 1678
Giovanni Maria Bononcini
Giovanni Maria Bononcini Biography (Wikipedia)
Giovanni Maria Bononcini (bap. 23 September 1642 – 18 November 1678) was an Italian violinist and composer, the father of a musical dynasty.
In 1671 Bononcini the elder became a court musician at Modena. His treatise, Musico prattico, was published in 1673.
The composers Giovanni Bononcini and Antonio Maria Bononcini were his sons.
