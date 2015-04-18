Buster WilliamsBorn 17 April 1942
Buster Williams
1942-04-17
Buster Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Anthony "Buster" Williams (born April 17, 1942 in Camden, New Jersey) is an American jazz bassist. Williams is known for his membership in pianist Herbie Hancock's early 1970s group, working with guitarist Larry Coryell from the 1980s to present, working in the Thelonious Monk repertory band Sphere and as the accompanist of choice for many singers, including Nancy Wilson.
Buster Williams Tracks
Dearth of a Nation
Jimmy Knepper
Dearth of a Nation
Dearth of a Nation
The Moontrane
Tony Waters
The Moontrane
The Moontrane
