Night Verses are an American post-rock from Fullerton, California. The group consists of Guitarist Nick DePirro, Bassist Reilly Herrera and Drummer/Digital Percussionist Aric Improta. The band has 4 releases to date and is currently signed to Graphic Nature/Equal Vision Records (US).
Vice Wave
Drift
Introducing: The Rot Under The Sun
I've Lost My Way Back Down
