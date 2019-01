Kerrie Roberts (born November 14, 1985) is an American contemporary Christian artist. She has released two albums and one EP under Reunion Records. She has also released a standalone single in 2005. Several songs from her self-titled major label debut have charted on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart including the Top Ten hit "No Matter What".

