Michael WeiniusBorn 1 March 1971
Michael Weinius
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.28.6/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1971-03-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a619bdea-3fd6-41bf-881b-c1b9ea5f5d51
Michael Weinius Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Weinius, born March 1, 1971 in Stockholm, is a Swedish tenor opera singer. After winning first prize at the 2008 international Wagner competition in Seattle, Weinius has quickly established himself as one of Europe's most sought after tenors.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Weinius Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 9: Stenhammar, Szymanowski & R. Strauss
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4gc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-18T19:33:16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p016dkjd.jpg
18
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 9: Stenhammar, Szymanowski & R. Strauss
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist