Ibrahim FerrerBorn 20 February 1927. Died 6 August 2005
Ibrahim Ferrer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqjkd.jpg
1927-02-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a61930ae-dfe3-4574-bc5b-b0fa8d8efb62
Ibrahim Ferrer Biography (Wikipedia)
Ibrahim Ferrer (February 20, 1927 – August 6, 2005) was a Cuban singer who played with Los Bocucos for nearly forty years. He also performed with Conjunto Sorpresa, Chepín y su Orquesta Oriental and Mario Patterson. After his retirement in 1991, he was brought back in the studio to record with the Afro-Cuban All Stars and Buena Vista Social Club in March 1996. He then toured internationally with these revival groups and recorded several solo albums for World Circuit before his death in 2005.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ibrahim Ferrer Tracks
Sort by
Marieta
Faustino Oramas
Marieta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjkd.jpglink
Marieta
Last played on
Nuestra Ultima Cita
Ibrahim Ferrer
Nuestra Ultima Cita
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjkd.jpglink
Nuestra Ultima Cita
Last played on
Cienfuegos Tiene Su Guaguanco
Ibrahim Ferrer
Cienfuegos Tiene Su Guaguanco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjkd.jpglink
Cienfuegos Tiene Su Guaguanco
Last played on
Marieta
Ibrahim Ferrer
Marieta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjkd.jpglink
Marieta
Last played on
Herido De Sombras
Ibrahim Ferrer
Herido De Sombras
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjkd.jpglink
Herido De Sombras
Last played on
Boquinene
Ibrahim Ferrer
Boquinene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjkd.jpglink
Boquinene
Last played on
Candela
Ibrahim Ferrer
Candela
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjkd.jpglink
Candela
Last played on
Bruca Manigua (Son/Afro)
Ibrahim Ferrer
Bruca Manigua (Son/Afro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjkd.jpglink
Bruca Manigua (Son/Afro)
Last played on
Aquellos Ojos Verdes
Ibrahim Ferrer
Aquellos Ojos Verdes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjkd.jpglink
Aquellos Ojos Verdes
Last played on
Buenos Hermanos
Ibrahim Ferrer
Buenos Hermanos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjkd.jpglink
Buenos Hermanos
Last played on
Uno
Ibrahim Ferrer
Uno
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjkd.jpglink
Uno
Last played on
Silencio
Ibrahim Ferrer
Silencio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjkd.jpglink
Silencio
Last played on
Que Bueno Baila Usted
Ibrahim Ferrer
Que Bueno Baila Usted
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjkd.jpglink
Que Bueno Baila Usted
Last played on
Quiereme Mucho (bolero)
Ibrahim Ferrer
Quiereme Mucho (bolero)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjkd.jpglink
Quiereme Mucho (bolero)
Last played on
Compositor Sonfundido
Ibrahim Ferrer
Compositor Sonfundido
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjkd.jpglink
Compositor Sonfundido
Last played on
Perfume de Gardenias
Ibrahim Ferrer
Perfume de Gardenias
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjkd.jpglink
Perfume de Gardenias
Last played on
Wahira (Feat Orlando "Cachaito" López)
Ibrahim Ferrer
Wahira (Feat Orlando "Cachaito" López)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjkd.jpglink
Ibrahim Ferrer Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist