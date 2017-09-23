Guerilla TossFormed 2010
Guerilla Toss
2010
Guerilla Toss Biography (Wikipedia)
Guerilla Toss are an art rock band formed in 2010 and from Boston, MA. Now based in New York, NY, the group currently consists of singer Kassie Carlson, drummer Peter Negroponte, guitarist Arian Shafiee, keyboardist Sam Lisabeth, and bassist Stephe Cooper. They have released six studio albums, seven EPs, and three remix albums, and they are currently signed to DFA Records. They were also listed in Rolling Stone magazine as one of the “10 Great Modern Punk Bands”.
Guerilla Toss Tracks
Skull pop
Guerilla Toss
Skull pop
Color Picture
Guerilla Toss
Color Picture
Eraser Stargazer Forever
Guerilla Toss
Eraser Stargazer Forever
Multibeast TV
Guerilla Toss
Multibeast TV
Grass Shack
Guerilla Toss
Grass Shack
Diamond Girls
Guerilla Toss
Diamond Girls
Ritual In Light
Guerilla Toss
Ritual In Light
