Guerilla Toss are an art rock band formed in 2010 and from Boston, MA. Now based in New York, NY, the group currently consists of singer Kassie Carlson, drummer Peter Negroponte, guitarist Arian Shafiee, keyboardist Sam Lisabeth, and bassist Stephe Cooper. They have released six studio albums, seven EPs, and three remix albums, and they are currently signed to DFA Records. They were also listed in Rolling Stone magazine as one of the “10 Great Modern Punk Bands”.