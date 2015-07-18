Bill RankBorn 8 June 1904. Died 20 May 1979
1904-06-08
Bill Rank (June 8, 1904 – May 20, 1979) was an American jazz trombonist.
Born in Lafayette, Indiana, he was best known for his work in the Jean Goldkette orchestra of the late 1920s alongside Bix Beiderbecke in small groups and with Paul Whiteman until 1938.
He was a member of the WLW radio staff orchestra in Cincinnati from 1942 to 1947 and led a local Dixieland group called the Over The Hill Gang. Rank also recorded and performed with Dick Sudhalter.[citation needed]
