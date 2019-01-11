Emmanuel RossfelderFrench classic guitarist. Born 1973
Emmanuel Rossfelder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a60f8250-7d12-4be6-8f70-b032d86ee92e
Emmanuel Rossfelder Biography (Wikipedia)
Emmanuel Rossfelder (born 1973) is a French classical guitarist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emmanuel Rossfelder Tracks
Sort by
Night Club, 1960 (Histoire du Tango)
Astor Piazzolla
Night Club, 1960 (Histoire du Tango)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlks.jpglink
Night Club, 1960 (Histoire du Tango)
Performer
Last played on
Gran jota aragonesa
Francisco Tárrega
Gran jota aragonesa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gran jota aragonesa
Last played on
Emmanuel Rossfelder Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist