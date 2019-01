The Scorpions are a 1960s British beat group, originally from Manchester in England, that became popular notably in the Netherlands. They should not be confused with the hard rock band Scorpions from Germany. Their most important hit was "Hello Josephine", a song written by Fats Domino.

