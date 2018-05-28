The Scorpions60's UK band. Formed 1964
The Scorpions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a60aa668-a3dc-4f18-8b3c-085fcff19078
The Scorpions Biography (Wikipedia)
The Scorpions are a 1960s British beat group, originally from Manchester in England, that became popular notably in the Netherlands. They should not be confused with the hard rock band Scorpions from Germany. Their most important hit was "Hello Josephine", a song written by Fats Domino.
