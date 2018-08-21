D.I.T.C.Formed 1990
D.I.T.C.
1990
D.I.T.C. Biography
The Diggin' in the Crates Crew, also known as D.I.T.C., is an American hip hop collective formed in 1990 in New York City. The collective's name derives from the act of seeking out records to sample for production. The collective is composed of Big L, Lord Finesse, Diamond D, O.C., Fat Joe, Buckwild, Showbiz and A.G. Its members have achieved substantial and consistent recognition in underground rap circles, having often collaborated with undiscovered talents and underground artists alongside the most commercial of rappers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Day One
Day One
Diggin In The Crates (Hatch remix)
Diggin In The Crates (Hatch remix)
The Enemy (feat. Fat Joe & Big L)
The Enemy (feat. Fat Joe & Big L)
Internationally Known
Internationally Known
Best Behaviour (feat. Big Punisher)
Best Behaviour (feat. Big Punisher)
Da Enemy (Bink Remix 2014)
Da Enemy (Bink Remix 2014)
