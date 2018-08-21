The Diggin' in the Crates Crew, also known as D.I.T.C., is an American hip hop collective formed in 1990 in New York City. The collective's name derives from the act of seeking out records to sample for production. The collective is composed of Big L, Lord Finesse, Diamond D, O.C., Fat Joe, Buckwild, Showbiz and A.G. Its members have achieved substantial and consistent recognition in underground rap circles, having often collaborated with undiscovered talents and underground artists alongside the most commercial of rappers.