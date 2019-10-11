Martin BöttcherBorn 17 June 1927. Died 20 April 2019
Martin Böttcher
1927-06-17
Martin Böttcher Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Böttcher (17 June 1927 – 20 April 2019) was a German composer, arranger and conductor.
Sonderdezernat K1
