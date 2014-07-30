Lee Terrence Sullivan (born 6 March 1971) is the drummer for the London-based alternative rock band Bôa. Lee is the son of Terence Sullivan, the drummer for the rock band Renaissance and his wife, Christine Sullivan. He plays drums, piano and percussion. At the age of seven, Lee first performed with father on stage at one of Renaissance's concerts at the Apollo. He later joined the band Chapter VI. The band produced a single track called "The King of Comedy" and an EP called Bucket Chemistry.

He joined the British rock band Bôa in 1994. While with Bôa, he worked with producers Darren Allison and Neil Walsh. As a result of his background, Lee brought a rockier sound with him to the band and helped influence the band's transition from funk to rock. However, in later years, the band decided to form their own independent label called Bôa Recordings. As part of Bôa Recordings, Lee was able to put his sound production talents to good use and co-produced the album Get There (2005) with the band and Kevin Wood in a Southampton, UK studio. In 2004, he branched out and worked on his father's new project, called Renaissant. On the Renaissant album, "South of Winter", he played keyboards on a number of tracks and helped produce. Alex Caird (bass guitar from Bôa) also played on the album.