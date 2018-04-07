Southern Sons90s Australian rock band. Formed 1990. Disbanded 1995
Southern Sons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a603c10c-003f-4e33-a972-5a127bee85e7
Southern Sons Biography (Wikipedia)
Southern Sons was an Australian band active in the early to mid 1990s, formed by members of The State along with lead vocalist and guitarist Irwin Thomas, who was then using the stage name Jack Jones. They are best known for their Australian top ten hits "Heart in Danger", "Hold Me in Your Arms", and "You Were There".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Southern Sons Tracks
Sort by
Lift Every Voice and Sing
Southern Sons
Lift Every Voice and Sing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lift Every Voice and Sing
Last played on
Southern Sons Links
Back to artist