Jonathan Thomas Squire (born 24 November 1962) is an English musician, songwriter and artist.

Squire is best known as the guitarist for the Stone Roses, a rock band in which he formed a songwriting partnership with lead singer Ian Brown. After leaving the Stone Roses he went on to found the Seahorses and has since released two solo albums. Squire is also an accomplished painter and announced in 2007 that he was giving up music for good to fully commit to painting. He did however then return to music when the Stone Roses reformed in 2011 but has since returned to obscurity.

As a contemporary of Johnny Marr of the Smiths, Squire was amongst the most accomplished and influential British rock guitarists of the late 1980s and early 1990s, known for his chiming melodies, spiraling riffs and live solos. He was voted the 13th greatest guitarist of the last 30 years in a national 2010 BBC poll.