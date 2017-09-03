BrainpowerBorn 5 February 1975
Brainpower
1975-02-05
Brainpower Biography (Wikipedia)
Gertjan Mulder, professionally known as Brainpower (born 5 February 1975) is a Belgian born Dutch rapper who writes, records and performs in both English as well as his native Dutch. He was born in Belgium and grew up in the Netherlands. He started making music in the eighties, and spent his time making a name for himself in the 1990s. Since 2001, he released six solo studio albums, one live album CD/DVD set, a book/DVD set, a greatest hits box set, and a few other successful side projects.
Ain't No Party
