Cryptacize
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5fd336b-cd43-43f1-9bae-61042d73132e
Cryptacize Biography (Wikipedia)
Cryptacize is a California pop band founded by Nedelle Torrisi and Chris Cohen in 2006. They released two records on the Asthmatic Kitty label.
After seeing percussionist Michael Carreira's solo cowbell videos on YouTube, Cohen and Torrisi asked him to join the band and they recorded their debut album Dig That Treasure (which was named after a musical written by Cohen's father in 1958).
Cryptacize generated some controversy in 2008 with their cover of Steely Dan's Peg when some readers posted angry comments on Stereogum.
They toured the US many times, opening for bands such as Why?, Danielson, Sufjan Stevens, Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti, and The Fiery Furnaces.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cryptacize Tracks
Sort by
Tail And Mane
Cryptacize
Tail And Mane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tail And Mane
Last played on
Mythomania
Cryptacize
Mythomania
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mythomania
Last played on
Cryptacize Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist