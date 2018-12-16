Paul KalkbrennerBorn 12 June 1977
Paul Kalkbrenner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977-06-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5f92d47-b562-4582-b267-71963a515f4c
Paul Kalkbrenner Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Kalkbrenner (born 11 June 1977) is a German live act, producer of electronic music, and actor from Berlin. Because he breaks down his tracks into elements that are reassembled onstage, Kalkbrenner is considered a live act, as opposed to a DJ. He is most known for his single “Sky and Sand,” which sold over 200,000 copies, went platinum, and was highly charted in countries such as Belgium and Germany. He is also known for portraying the main character Ickarus in the movie, “Berlin Calling” written and directed by Hannes Stöhr, which ran for several years at Kino Central in Berlin.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Kalkbrenner Tracks
Sort by
Square 1
Paul Kalkbrenner
Square 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Square 1
Last played on
Part 12
Paul Kalkbrenner
Part 12
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Part 12
Last played on
Part Six
Paul Kalkbrenner
Part Six
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Part Six
Last played on
Sky And Sand
Paul Kalkbrenner
Sky And Sand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sky And Sand
Last played on
Aaron
Paul Kalkbrenner
Aaron
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aaron
Last played on
Der Breuzen
Paul Kalkbrenner
Der Breuzen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Der Breuzen
Last played on
Freund Blase
Paul Kalkbrenner
Freund Blase
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freund Blase
Last played on
Feed Your Head
Paul Kalkbrenner
Feed Your Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feed Your Head
Last played on
Battery Park
Paul Kalkbrenner
Battery Park
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Battery Park
Last played on
Feed Your Head (Kolsch Remix)
Paul Kalkbrenner
Feed Your Head (Kolsch Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cloud Rider (Solomun Remix)
Paul Kalkbrenner
Cloud Rider (Solomun Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cloud Rider (Solomun Remix)
Last played on
Mothertrucker
Paul Kalkbrenner
Mothertrucker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mothertrucker
Last played on
Gebrunn Gebrunn (Special Berlin Calling Edit)
Paul Kalkbrenner
Gebrunn Gebrunn (Special Berlin Calling Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cloud Rider
Paul Kalkbrenner
Cloud Rider
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cloud Rider
Last played on
Jestrüpp (Joris Voorn Remains)
Paul Kalkbrenner
Jestrüpp (Joris Voorn Remains)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jestrüpp (Joris Voorn Remains)
Last played on
Sagt Der Bär
Paul Kalkbrenner
Sagt Der Bär
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sagt Der Bär
Last played on
Square 1 (Housemeister Remix)
Paul Kalkbrenner
Square 1 (Housemeister Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Square 1 (Housemeister Remix)
Last played on
Sagte Der Solarbaer
Paul Kalkbrenner
Sagte Der Solarbaer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sagte Der Solarbaer
Last played on
Azure
Paul Kalkbrenner
Azure
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Azure
Last played on
Keule
Paul Kalkbrenner
Keule
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keule
Last played on
Sky And Sand (Bootleg Mix)
Paul Kalkbrenner
Sky And Sand (Bootleg Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sky And Sand (Bootleg Mix)
Last played on
Gebrünn Gebrünn
Paul Kalkbrenner
Gebrünn Gebrünn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gebrünn Gebrünn
Pletcher
Paul Kalkbrenner
Pletcher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pletcher
Altes Kamuffel
Paul Kalkbrenner
Altes Kamuffel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Altes Kamuffel
Torted
Paul Kalkbrenner
Torted
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Torted
Jestrüpp
Paul Kalkbrenner
Jestrüpp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jestrüpp
Schmökelung
Paul Kalkbrenner
Schmökelung
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Schmökelung
Tatü Tata
Paul Kalkbrenner
Tatü Tata
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tatü Tata
Schnakeln
Paul Kalkbrenner
Schnakeln
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Schnakeln
Press On (Joris Voorn Remix)
Paul Kalkbrenner
Press On (Joris Voorn Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Press On (Joris Voorn Remix)
Playlists featuring Paul Kalkbrenner
Paul Kalkbrenner Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist