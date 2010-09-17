Methods of MayhemFormed 1999
Methods of Mayhem
1999
Methods of Mayhem Biography (Wikipedia)
Methods of Mayhem was an American rock band formed in 1999 by Tommy Lee, who had temporarily quit his position as Mötley Crüe's drummer.
Drunk Uncle Pete
Time Bomb
