GQLate '70s New York disco/R&B group. Formed 1978
GQ
1978
GQ Biography (Wikipedia)
GQ was an American group, formed in The Bronx, New York, primarily noted for its success in disco and R&B. The core membership of the group commenced playing professionally, under different group names, as of 1968.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
GQ Tracks
Disco Nights (Rock Freak)
GQ
Disco Nights (Rock Freak)
Boogie Oogie Oogie
GQ
Boogie Oogie Oogie
Boogie Oogie Oogie
Disco Nights
GQ
Disco Nights
Disco Nights
Disco Nights (Rock Freak) (12" Version)
GQ
Disco Nights (Rock Freak) (12" Version)
I Do Love You
GQ
I Do Love You
I Do Love You
GQ Down
GQ
GQ Down
GQ Down
Standing Ovation
GQ
Standing Ovation
Standing Ovation
Is It Cool (Sly Edit)
GQ
Is It Cool (Sly Edit)
Make My Dreams A Reality
GQ
Make My Dreams A Reality
Make My Dreams A Reality
It's Like That
GQ
It's Like That
It's Like That
Disco Nights (Rock Freak) (12 Disco Remix)
GQ
Disco Nights (Rock Freak) (12 Disco Remix)
Disco Nights (Rock Freak) (12 Disco Remix)
Boogie oogie Oogie (12 Disco Version)
GQ
Boogie oogie Oogie (12 Disco Version)
Boogie oogie Oogie (12 Disco Version)
Disco Nights (Rock Freak)(Original Mix)
GQ
Disco Nights (Rock Freak)(Original Mix)
Disco Nights (Rock Freak)(Original Mix)
Disco Nights (Long Version)
GQ
Disco Nights (Long Version)
Disco Nights (Long Version)
Take Me To The Bridge
Vera
Take Me To The Bridge
Take Me To The Bridge
Sitting In The Park
GQ
Sitting In The Park
Sitting In The Park
This happy feeling
GQ
This happy feeling
This happy feeling
