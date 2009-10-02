The Apex TheoryFormed 1999
The Apex Theory
1999
The Apex Theory Biography (Wikipedia)
Mt. Helium was an American metal band from Los Angeles, California, formerly known as the Apex Theory. The band has released three studio albums and three extended plays to date.
