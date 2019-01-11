Don FardonBorn 19 August 1943
Don Fardon
1943-08-19
Don Fardon Biography (Wikipedia)
Don Fardon (born Donald Arthur Maughn, 19 August 1943, Coventry, Warwickshire, England) is an English pop singer.
Don Fardon Tracks
Indian Reservation
Don Fardon
Indian Reservation
Indian Reservation
Last played on
Captian Man
Don Fardon
Captian Man
Captian Man
Last played on
Belfast Boy
Don Fardon
Belfast Boy
Belfast Boy
Last played on
I'm Alive
Don Fardon
I'm Alive
I'm Alive
Last played on
George Best
Don Fardon
George Best
George Best
Last played on
Achy Brakey Heart
Don Fardon
Achy Brakey Heart
Achy Brakey Heart
Last played on
Indian Reservation (Lament For The Cherokee Indian)
Don Fardon
Indian Reservation (Lament For The Cherokee Indian)
