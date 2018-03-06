Harold Smart
Harold Smart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5f2a1f3-3d1a-4d38-90d6-1e69d0cd5478
Harold Smart Tracks
Sort by
Tico Tico
Harold Smart
Tico Tico
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tico Tico
Last played on
Get Me To The Church On Time
Harold Smart
Get Me To The Church On Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Me To The Church On Time
Last played on
Quando, Quando, Quando
Harold Smart
Quando, Quando, Quando
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quando, Quando, Quando
Last played on
I'VE Got My Eyes On You
Harold Smart
I'VE Got My Eyes On You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'VE Got My Eyes On You
Last played on
Always True To You In My Fashion
Harold Smart
Always True To You In My Fashion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harold Smart Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist