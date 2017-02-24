PVTAustralian Post-Rock Band, formerly "Pivot". Formed 1999
PVT
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02gl8fk.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a5f1a265-22b6-4db1-af7c-ab04c3367b6e
PVT Biography (Wikipedia)
PVT is an experimental rock band based in London and Sydney and are currently signed to Brooklyn imprint Felte and have released records on Warp Records in the past. Band members are Richard Pike, Laurence Pike and Dave Miller. Brothers Richard and Laurence grew up in Sydney, later meeting Dave Miller who originally comes from Perth, Australia. The band have released five albums, three EPs and a number of singles. They have toured internationally.
PVT Tracks
Salt Lake Heart
PVT
Salt Lake Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl8fk.jpglink
Salt Lake Heart
Last played on
Nightfall
PVT
Nightfall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl8fk.jpglink
Nightfall
Last played on
Love And Defeat
PVT
Love And Defeat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl8fk.jpglink
Love And Defeat
Last played on
Light Up Bright Fires
PVT
Light Up Bright Fires
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl8fk.jpglink
Light Up Bright Fires
Last played on
Light Up Bright Fires (Nathan Fake remix)
PVT
Light Up Bright Fires (Nathan Fake remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl8fk.jpglink
Light Up Bright Fires (Nathan Fake remix)
Last played on
community
PVT
community
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl8fk.jpglink
community
Last played on
Timeless
PVT
Timeless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl8fk.jpglink
Timeless
Last played on
Window
PVT
Window
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl8fk.jpglink
Window
Last played on
Marathon
PVT
Marathon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl8fk.jpglink
Marathon
Last played on
Didn't I Furious
PVT
Didn't I Furious
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gl8fk.jpglink
Didn't I Furious
Last played on
