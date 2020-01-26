Blood Incantation is an American death metal band from Denver, Colorado, formed in 2011. The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Paul Riedl, guitarist Morris Kolontyrsky, drummer Isaac Faulk and bassist Jeff Barrett. Their debut album, Starspawn, was released in 2016 through Dark Descent Records and received critical acclaim from music publications such as Decibel and Stereogum.

The band's sound features "a psychedelic take on classic death metal" and melds "technicality with tectonic riffs, cavernous vocals and eerie, Dodsengel-like moments of caustic stillness." On the band's style, Stereogum's Aaron Lariviere wrote: "Screaming leads cut a swath through the churn of atonal rhythm guitars, blending the bright melodicism of late-period Death with the alien tones of Morbid Angel circa Domination." The band's lyrics mainly deal with topics such as space and death.